TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate steady at 3.5 pct in Jan

ZURICH, Feb 10 The Swiss unemployment rate was
steady at a non-seasonally adjusted 3.5 percent in January from
the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs
said on Monday.
    When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate 
stood at 3.2 percent, also unchanged from the previous month.
     
 KEY FIGURES                Jan 2014    Dec 2013    Jan 2013 
                                                    
 Jobless rate unadj. pct*   3.5         3.5         3.4
 Jobless rate adj. pct**    3.2         3.2         3.1
                                                    
 Registered unemployed      153,260     149,437     148,158
                                                    
 Job vacancies              12,296      9,745       14,559
                                                    
 *  = non-seasonally                                
 adjusted                                           
 ** = seasonally adjusted,                          
 year-ago month as stated                           
 in the latest monthly                              
 statistical report of the                          
 Swiss National Bank                                
 
    
  FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:          
               
 Unadjusted:   
 Median        3.6
 High          3.6
 Low           3.5
               
 Adjusted:     
 Median        3.2
 High          3.2
 Low           3.2
 

  For the adjusted rate, the median forecast was for 3.0 
percent. 
       
