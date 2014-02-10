TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate steady at 3.5 pct in Jan

ZURICH, Feb 10 The Swiss unemployment rate was
steady at a non-seasonally adjusted 3.5 percent in January from
the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs
said on Monday.
When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate
stood at 3.2 percent, also unchanged from the previous month.
KEY FIGURES Jan 2014 Dec 2013 Jan 2013
Jobless rate unadj. pct* 3.5 3.5 3.4
Jobless rate adj. pct** 3.2 3.2 3.1
Registered unemployed 153,260 149,437 148,158
Job vacancies 12,296 9,745 14,559
* = non-seasonally
adjusted
** = seasonally adjusted,
year-ago month as stated
in the latest monthly
statistical report of the
Swiss National Bank
FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:
Unadjusted:
Median 3.6
High 3.6
Low 3.5
Adjusted:
Median 3.2
High 3.2
Low 3.2
For the adjusted rate, the median forecast was for 3.0
percent.
