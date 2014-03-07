TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate at 3.5 pct in Feb

ZURICH, March 7 The Swiss unemployment rate was steady at a non-seasonally adjusted 3.5 percent in February compared to the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Friday. When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate stood at 3.2 percent, also unchanged from the previous month. KEY FIGURES FEB 2014 JAN 2014 FEB 2013 Jobless rate unadj. pct* 3.5 3.5 3.4 Jobless rate adj. pct** 3.2 3.2 3.1 Registered unemployed 149,259 153,260 146,001 Job vacancies 14,042 12,296 16,035 * = non-seasonally adjusted ** = seasonally adjusted, year-ago month as stated in the latest monthly statistical report of the Swiss National Bank BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on... For recent Swiss National Bank comments...