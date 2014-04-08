TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate down at 3.3 pct in March

ZURICH, April 8 The Swiss unemployment rate fell to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent in March from 3.5 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Tuesday. When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate stood at 3.2 percent, unchanged from the previous month. KEY FIGURES MAR '14 FEB '14 MAR '13 Jobless rate unadj. pct* 3.3 3.5 3.2 Jobless rate adj. pct** 3.2 3.2 3.1 Registered unemployed 142,846 149,259 138,993 Job vacancies 14,741 14,042 16,022 * = non-seasonally adjusted ** = seasonally adjusted, year-ago month as stated in the latest monthly statistical report of the Swiss National Bank For more details from the SECO statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: here FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Unadjusted: Median 3.3 pct High 3.4 pct Low 3.3 pct Adjusted: Median 3.2 pct High 3.2 pct Low 3.1 pct BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on...