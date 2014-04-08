TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate down at 3.3 pct in March

DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
ZURICH, April 8 The Swiss unemployment rate fell to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent in March from 3.5 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Tuesday. When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate stood at 3.2 percent, unchanged from the previous month. KEY FIGURES MAR '14 FEB '14 MAR '13 Jobless rate unadj. pct* 3.3 3.5 3.2 Jobless rate adj. pct** 3.2 3.2 3.1 Registered unemployed 142,846 149,259 138,993 Job vacancies 14,741 14,042 16,022 * = non-seasonally adjusted ** = seasonally adjusted, year-ago month as stated in the latest monthly statistical report of the Swiss National Bank For more details from the SECO statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: here FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Unadjusted: Median 3.3 pct High 3.4 pct Low 3.3 pct Adjusted: Median 3.2 pct High 3.2 pct Low 3.1 pct BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on...
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
VIENNA, April 15 South American trade bloc Mercosur plans to sign a trade agreement with the European Union this year, the president of Argentina, which holds the rotating presidency of Mercosur, said in an interview published on Saturday.
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------