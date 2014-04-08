版本:
TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate down at 3.3 pct in March

ZURICH, April 8 The Swiss unemployment rate fell
to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent in March from 3.5
percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for
Economic Affairs said on Tuesday.
    When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate 
stood at 3.2 percent, unchanged from the previous month.
     
 KEY FIGURES                MAR '14     FEB '14     MAR '13 
                                                    
 Jobless rate unadj. pct*   3.3         3.5         3.2
 Jobless rate adj. pct**    3.2         3.2         3.1
                                                    
 Registered unemployed      142,846     149,259     138,993
                                                    
 Job vacancies              14,741      14,042      16,022
                                                    
 *  = non-seasonally                                
 adjusted                                           
 ** = seasonally adjusted,                          
 year-ago month as stated                           
 in the latest monthly                              
 statistical report of the                          
 Swiss National Bank                                
 
    
  FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:          
               
 Unadjusted:   
 Median        3.3 pct
 High          3.4 pct
 Low           3.3 pct
               
 Adjusted:     
 Median        3.2 pct
 High          3.2 pct
 Low           3.1 pct
 
       
    BACKGROUND
