TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate unchanged at 2.9 pct in July

ZURICH, August 8 The Swiss unemployment rate was
unchanged from the previous month at a non-seasonally adjusted
2.9 percent in July, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs
said on Friday.
When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate
stood at 3.2 percent, the same as in the previous month.
KEY FIGURES July '14 June '14 July '13
Jobless rate unadj. pct* 2.9 2.9 3.0
Jobless rate adj. pct** 3.2 3.2 3.2
Registered unemployed 127,054 126,632 128,516
Job vacancies 13,240 14,211 14,037
* = non-seasonally
adjusted
** = seasonally adjusted,
year-ago month as stated
in the latest monthly
statistical report of the
Swiss National Bank
For more details from the SECO statement in German:
here
FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:
Unadjusted:
Median
High
Low
Adjusted:
Median 3.2
High 3.2
Low 3.1
BACKGROUND
