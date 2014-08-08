TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate unchanged at 2.9 pct in July

ZURICH, August 8 The Swiss unemployment rate was unchanged from the previous month at a non-seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent in July, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Friday. When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate stood at 3.2 percent, the same as in the previous month. KEY FIGURES July '14 June '14 July '13 Jobless rate unadj. pct* 2.9 2.9 3.0 Jobless rate adj. pct** 3.2 3.2 3.2 Registered unemployed 127,054 126,632 128,516 Job vacancies 13,240 14,211 14,037 * = non-seasonally adjusted ** = seasonally adjusted, year-ago month as stated in the latest monthly statistical report of the Swiss National Bank For more details from the SECO statement in German: here FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Unadjusted: Median High Low Adjusted: Median 3.2 High 3.2 Low 3.1 BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on... For recent Swiss National Bank comments...