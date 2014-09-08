版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 9月 8日 星期一

TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate up at 3.0 pct in August

ZURICH, Sept 8 The Swiss unemployment rate rose
to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent in August from 2.9
percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for
Economic Affairs said on Monday.
    When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate 
stood at 3.2 percent, unchanged from the previous month.
     
 KEY FIGURES                August '14  July '14    August '13
                                                    
 Jobless rate unadj. pct*   3.0         2.9         3.0
 Jobless rate adj. pct**    3.2         3.2         3.2
                                                    
 Registered unemployed      128,434     127,054     129,956
                                                    
 Job vacancies               11,113      13,240      13,878
                                                    
 *  = non-seasonally                                
 adjusted                                           
 ** = seasonally adjusted,                          
 year-ago month as stated                           
 in the latest monthly                              
 statistical report of the                          
 Swiss National Bank                                
 
    
    For more details from the SECO statement in German, Reuters 
3000 Xtra users can click on: 
  
here
    
       
  FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:          
               
 Unadjusted:   
 Median        3.0 pct
 High          3.0 pct
 Low           3.0 pct
               
 Adjusted:     
 Median        3.2 pct
 High          3.2 pct
 Low           3.1 pct
 

  For the adjusted rate, the median forecast was for 3.0 
percent. 
       
    BACKGROUND
