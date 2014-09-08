TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate up at 3.0 pct in August

ZURICH, Sept 8 The Swiss unemployment rate rose to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent in August from 2.9 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Monday. When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate stood at 3.2 percent, unchanged from the previous month. KEY FIGURES August '14 July '14 August '13 Jobless rate unadj. pct* 3.0 2.9 3.0 Jobless rate adj. pct** 3.2 3.2 3.2 Registered unemployed 128,434 127,054 129,956 Job vacancies 11,113 13,240 13,878 * = non-seasonally adjusted ** = seasonally adjusted, year-ago month as stated in the latest monthly statistical report of the Swiss National Bank For more details from the SECO statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: here FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Unadjusted: Median 3.0 pct High 3.0 pct Low 3.0 pct Adjusted: Median 3.2 pct High 3.2 pct Low 3.1 pct For the adjusted rate, the median forecast was for 3.0 percent. BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on... For recent Swiss National Bank comments...