TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate unchanged at 3.0 pct in Sept

ZURICH, Oct 8The Swiss unemployment rate was unchanged in September from the previous month at a non-seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Wednesday. When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate stood at 3.2 percent, also unchanged from the previous month. KEY FIGURES Sept '14 Aug '14 Sept '13 Jobless rate unadj. pct* 3.0 3.0 3.0 Jobless rate adj. pct** 3.2 3.2 3.2 Registered unemployed 129,965 128,434 131,072 Job vacancies 11,045 11,113 14,235 * = non-seasonally adjusted ** = seasonally adjusted, year-ago month as stated in the latest monthly statistical report of the Swiss National Bank For more details from the SECO statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: here FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Unadjusted: Median 3.0 High 3.0 Low 3.0 Adjusted: Median 3.2 High 3.2 Low 3.1 BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on... For recent Swiss National Bank comments...