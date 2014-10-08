TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate unchanged at 3.0 pct in Sept

ZURICH, Oct 8The Swiss unemployment rate was
unchanged in September from the previous month at a
non-seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent, the State Secretariat for
Economic Affairs said on Wednesday.
When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate
stood at 3.2 percent, also unchanged from the previous month.
KEY FIGURES Sept '14 Aug '14 Sept '13
Jobless rate unadj. pct* 3.0 3.0 3.0
Jobless rate adj. pct** 3.2 3.2 3.2
Registered unemployed 129,965 128,434 131,072
Job vacancies 11,045 11,113 14,235
* = non-seasonally
adjusted
** = seasonally adjusted,
year-ago month as stated
in the latest monthly
statistical report of the
Swiss National Bank
FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:
Unadjusted:
Median 3.0
High 3.0
Low 3.0
Adjusted:
Median 3.2
High 3.2
Low 3.1
BACKGROUND
