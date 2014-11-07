版本:
TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate up at 3.1 pct in Oct

ZURICH, Nov 7 The Swiss unemployment rate rose
to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent in October from 3.0
percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for
Economic Affairs said on Friday.
    When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate 
stood at 3.2 percent, in line with the previous month.
     
 KEY FIGURES                Oct '14     Sept '14    Oct '13 
                                                    
 Jobless rate unadj. pct*   3.1         3.0         3.1
 Jobless rate adj. pct**    3.2         3.2         3.2
                                                    
 Registered unemployed      132,397     129,965     133,443
                                                    
 Job vacancies              11,076      11,045      12,982
                                                    
 *  = non-seasonally                                
 adjusted                                           
 ** = seasonally adjusted,                          
 year-ago month as stated                           
 in the latest monthly                              
 statistical report of the                          
 Swiss National Bank                                
 
    
    For more details from the SECO statement in German, Reuters 
3000 Xtra users can click on: 
  
here
    
       
  FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:          
               
 Unadjusted:   
 Median        3.1 pct
 High          3.1 pct
 Low           3.0 pct
               
 Adjusted:     
 Median        3.2 pct
 High          3.2 pct
 Low           3.2 pct
 
       
    BACKGROUND
