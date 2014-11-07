TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate up at 3.1 pct in Oct

ZURICH, Nov 7 The Swiss unemployment rate rose
to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent in October from 3.0
percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for
Economic Affairs said on Friday.
When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate
stood at 3.2 percent, in line with the previous month.
KEY FIGURES Oct '14 Sept '14 Oct '13
Jobless rate unadj. pct* 3.1 3.0 3.1
Jobless rate adj. pct** 3.2 3.2 3.2
Registered unemployed 132,397 129,965 133,443
Job vacancies 11,076 11,045 12,982
* = non-seasonally
adjusted
** = seasonally adjusted,
year-ago month as stated
in the latest monthly
statistical report of the
Swiss National Bank
FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:
Unadjusted:
Median 3.1 pct
High 3.1 pct
Low 3.0 pct
Adjusted:
Median 3.2 pct
High 3.2 pct
Low 3.2 pct
BACKGROUND
