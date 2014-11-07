TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate up at 3.1 pct in Oct

ZURICH, Nov 7 The Swiss unemployment rate rose to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent in October from 3.0 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Friday. When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate stood at 3.2 percent, in line with the previous month. KEY FIGURES Oct '14 Sept '14 Oct '13 Jobless rate unadj. pct* 3.1 3.0 3.1 Jobless rate adj. pct** 3.2 3.2 3.2 Registered unemployed 132,397 129,965 133,443 Job vacancies 11,076 11,045 12,982 * = non-seasonally adjusted ** = seasonally adjusted, year-ago month as stated in the latest monthly statistical report of the Swiss National Bank For more details from the SECO statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: here FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Unadjusted: Median 3.1 pct High 3.1 pct Low 3.0 pct Adjusted: Median 3.2 pct High 3.2 pct Low 3.2 pct BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on... For recent Swiss National Bank comments...