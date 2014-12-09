版本:
TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate up slightly at 3.2 pct in Nov

ZURICH, Dec 9 The Swiss unemployment rate edged
higher to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.2 percent in November from
3.1 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for
Economic Affairs said on Tuesday.
    When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate 
stood at 3.1 percent, flat from the the previous month.
     
 KEY FIGURES                Nov '14     Oct' 14     Nov '13 
                                                    
 Jobless rate unadj. pct*   3.2         3.1         3.2
 Jobless rate adj. pct**    3.1         3.1         3.2
                                                    
 Registered unemployed      136,552     132,397     139,073
                                                    
 Job vacancies              10,545      11,076      11,568
                                                    
 *  = non-seasonally                                
 adjusted                                           
 ** = seasonally adjusted,                          
 year-ago month as stated                           
 in the latest monthly                              
 statistical report of the                          
 Swiss National Bank                                
 
    
  FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:          
 Adjusted:     
 Median        3.2
 High          3.2
 Low           3.1
 
       
