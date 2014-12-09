TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate up slightly at 3.2 pct in Nov

ZURICH, Dec 9 The Swiss unemployment rate edged
higher to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.2 percent in November from
3.1 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for
Economic Affairs said on Tuesday.
When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate
stood at 3.1 percent, flat from the the previous month.
KEY FIGURES Nov '14 Oct' 14 Nov '13
Jobless rate unadj. pct* 3.2 3.1 3.2
Jobless rate adj. pct** 3.1 3.1 3.2
Registered unemployed 136,552 132,397 139,073
Job vacancies 10,545 11,076 11,568
* = non-seasonally
adjusted
** = seasonally adjusted,
year-ago month as stated
in the latest monthly
statistical report of the
Swiss National Bank
For more details from the SECO statement in German, Reuters
3000 Xtra users can click on:
here
FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:
Adjusted:
Median 3.2
High 3.2
Low 3.1
BACKGROUND
For a story on Swiss economy click on...
For recent Swiss National Bank comments...