TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate up at 3.4 pct in December

ZURICH, Jan 9 The Swiss unemployment rate rose
to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.4 percent in December from 3.2
percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for
Economic Affairs said on Friday.
When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate
stood at 3.2 percent, the same as in the previous month.
KEY FIGURES DEC '14 NOV '14 DEC '13
Jobless rate unadj. pct* 3.4 3.2 3.5
Jobless rate adj. pct** 3.2 3.2 (3.1) 3.2
Registered unemployed 147,369 136,552 149,437
Job vacancies 8,791 10,545 9,745
* = non-seasonally
adjusted
** = seasonally adjusted,
year-ago month as stated
in the latest monthly
statistical report of the
Swiss National Bank
