瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 1月 9日 星期五 14:56 BJT

TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate up at 3.4 pct in December

ZURICH, Jan 9 The Swiss unemployment rate rose
to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.4 percent in December from 3.2
percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for
Economic Affairs said on Friday.
    When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate 
stood at 3.2 percent, the same as in the previous month.
     
 KEY FIGURES                DEC '14     NOV '14     DEC '13 
                                                    
 Jobless rate unadj. pct*   3.4         3.2         3.5
 Jobless rate adj. pct**    3.2         3.2 (3.1)   3.2
                                                    
 Registered unemployed      147,369     136,552     149,437
                                                    
 Job vacancies              8,791       10,545      9,745
                                                    
 *  = non-seasonally                                
 adjusted                                           
 ** = seasonally adjusted,                          
 year-ago month as stated                           
 in the latest monthly                              
 statistical report of the                          
 Swiss National Bank                                
 
    
