TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate up at 3.5 pct in Jan

ZURICH, Feb 10 The Swiss unemployment rate rose slightly to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.5 percent in January from 3.4 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Tuesday. When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate stood at 3.1 percent, unchanged to the previous month. KEY FIGURES JAN '15 DEC '14 JAN '14 Jobless rate unadj. pct* 3.5 3.4 3.5 Jobless rate adj. pct** 3.1 3.1 3.2 (previous 3.2) Registered unemployed 150,946 147,369 153,260 Job vacancies 9,672 8,791 12,296 * = non-seasonally adjusted ** = seasonally adjusted, year-ago month as stated in the latest monthly statistical report of the Swiss National Bank For more details from the SECO statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: here BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on... For recent Swiss National Bank comments...
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on on Jan 23
ZURICH, Jan 23 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.
SGS says 2016 profit 543 mln Sfr, announces 250 mln Sfr share buyback
ZURICH, Jan 23 Testing and inspection firm SGS on Monday posted an unexpected fall in full-year net profit and said it is on course to meet revenue growth projected in the company's 2020 strategic plan.