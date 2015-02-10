版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 10日 星期二 14:52 BJT

TABLE-Swiss unadj. jobless rate up at 3.5 pct in Jan

ZURICH, Feb 10 The Swiss unemployment rate rose
slightly to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.5 percent in January
from 3.4 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat
for Economic Affairs said on Tuesday.
    When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate 
stood at 3.1 percent, unchanged to the previous month.
     
 KEY FIGURES                JAN '15     DEC '14      JAN '14
                                                    
 Jobless rate unadj. pct*   3.5         3.4         3.5 
 Jobless rate adj. pct**    3.1         3.1         3.2
                                        (previous   
                                        3.2)        
 Registered unemployed      150,946     147,369     153,260
                                                    
 Job vacancies              9,672         8,791      12,296 
                                                    
 *  = non-seasonally                                
 adjusted                                           
 ** = seasonally adjusted,                          
 year-ago month as stated                           
 in the latest monthly                              
 statistical report of the                          
 Swiss National Bank                                
 
    
    For more details from the SECO statement in German, Reuters 
3000 Xtra users can click on: 
  
here
    
       
    BACKGROUND
    For a story on Swiss economy click on...  
    For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐