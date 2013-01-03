Swiss economic outlook weakens -KOF

* Leading indicator falls to 1.28 in Dec
* Construction activity loses momentum
* Swiss PMI data due at 0830 GMT
ZURICH, Jan 3 Switzerland's economic momentum
cooled for a third straight month in December and by more than
expected as weakness in the neighbouring euro zone weighed on
business confidence, a leading indicator showed on Thursday.
The KOF barometer, a gauge of the Swiss economy's
performance in about six months' time, fell to 1.28 points in
December from 1.50 points in November, the KOF Swiss Economic
Institute said.
The reading missed analyst expectations, which averaged 1.35
in a Reuters poll..
"In comparison to previous months the cooling trend gathered
some momentum in December. The prospects for the Swiss economy
are noticeably bleaker in the new year," the KOF said in a
statement.
The economy grew faster-than-expected in the third quarter
of 2012 but the Swiss National Bank said at its rate-setting
session last month that it expected growth to significantly
weaken in the final three months of 2012 as the global economy
remained fragile.
Data on the manufacturing sector is due at 0830 GMT
. In November industrial production grew at a rate
not seen since early 2011 as manufacturers were surprised by an
upturn in demand.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)