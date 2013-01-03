UPDATE 1-Swiss manufacturing steady, business confidence weakens

* Leading confidence indicator falls to 1.28 in Dec

* Swiss PMI rises to 49.5 points

* Economy still vulnerable given weakness in euro zone (Recasts, adds PMI data, analysts)

ZURICH, Jan 3 Swiss manufacturing activity stabilised in December, suggesting a decline in industrial output may be reaching a trough, although weaker business confidence for the next six months showed the economy is still vulnerable.

The KOF economic barometer, a gauge of the Swiss economy's performance in about six months' time, fell for a third straight month to 1.28 points in December from 1.50 points in November, the KOF Swiss Economic Institute said on Thursday.

The reading missed analyst expectations, which averaged 1.35 in a Reuters poll..

In the manufacturing sector, however, activity stabilised last month after contracting since March, a purchasing managers' survey showed on Thursday.

The Swiss purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 49.5 points, virtually touching the 50 mark which marks no change in activity. That was its highest level since March and beat analysts' forecasts of 48.5 points.

A reading below 50 marks a contraction in activity.

Economists said the KOF barometer was coming back into line with other indicators, after painting what many said was too rosy a picture of Switzerland's economy over the past year.

"The KOF indicator was odd in the last months, it had been much stronger than the PMI, but it now seems to be falling back into line," said Sarasin economist Jan Poser.

"Based on these two indicators the Swiss economy is OK, but certainly not out of the woods, with other European economies still weakening, especially Germany."

Weakness in the neighbouring euro zone - Switzerland's biggest trading partner - has weighed on the country's manufacturing sector and data released on Wednesday showed factory activity in the euro zone slumped further in December.

The Swiss economy grew faster than expected in the third quarter of last year but the Swiss National Bank said at its rate-setting session last month that it expected growth to significantly weaken in the final three months of 2012 as the global economy remained fragile.

The December PMI index, however, suggested a brighter outlook for Swiss industry, according to the authors of the PMI survey, Credit Suisse and the SVME purchasing managers' association.

A rise in production and order backlogs, as well as falling inventories, suggested an upturn in demand had taken companies by surprise and supported expectations of a further rise in production, the PMI authors said.

"The reassuring end to the year serves to confirm our forecast that the Swiss economy will grow more dynamically in 2013 than it did in 2012," they said. (Reporting by Caroline Copley and Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Susan Fenton)