Swiss leading indicator signals favourable economic outlook

ZURICH, March 31 Switzerland's economic outlook
remains favourable, an index of the country's economic mood
showed on Monday, although it slipped for the first time in a
year.
The KOF economic barometer, an indicator of the likely
performance of the Swiss economy in about six months' time, fell
to 1.99 points in March from 2.03 points in February, the KOF
Swiss Economic Institute said.
"Despite the slight decrease, it continues to signal a
favourable outlook for the growth of Swiss Gross Domestic
Product (GDP) in the near future," it said in a statement.
The data echoed a reading of the ZEW investor sentiment
index which also fell in March, as economists noted a slight
slowing in momentum for exports.
Still, the brighter outlook for the euro zone -
Switzerland's biggest trading partner - is expected to support
the Swiss economy over the coming months.
Government forecasts published earlier in March suggest the
economy is likely to spring back from a weak fourth quarter and
strengthen over the next two years.
At its quarterly policy-setting meeting in March, the Swiss
National Bank also sounded slightly more upbeat about the
economy's prospects, saying it would grow around 2.0 percent
this year.
