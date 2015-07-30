Swiss leading indicator hits 11-month high in July

ZURICH, July 30 Switzerland's leading economic
indicator rebounded in July to an 11-month high from a
3-1/2-year low the previous month, the KOF research institute
said on Thursday.
The rebound suggests Switzerland's export-reliant economy is
getting to grips with the sharp strengthening of the Swiss franc
since the central bank in January scrapped its policy of capping
the currency as well as with the travails of the euro zone.
The indicator, which points to the strength of economic
activity in half a year, rose to 99.8 points from a revised 89.8
in June, beating estimates for 90.3 in a Reuters poll.
This was the highest reading since August last year and
brings the indicator closer to its long-term average of 100
points.
"The increase of the barometer to the long-term mean value
does not yet mean that the Swiss economy is in 'normal mode'
again," KOF economists said in a statement.
"However, the KOF Barometer does indicate that the Swiss
economy hopes to be able to come to terms with the first shock
of the Swiss franc in the next few months."
The increase was largely based on brighter outlooks in prime
costs, exporters' expectations and the manufacturing sector.
Switzerland's hotel and catering sector, one of the hardest
hit by the stronger franc, was also less negative than in
previous months, KOF said.
The June reading had originally been reported at 89.7, the
lowest since December 2011.
Another economic think tank was less positive on
Switzerland's economic outlook.
BAKBasel said retail sales, a key pillar for Switzerland's
economy in both good and bad times, will likely remain weak due
to the strong franc.
The group pointed to the trend of Swiss shoppers buying from
neighbouring euro zone countries, foreign tourists being put off
from buying in Switzerland and the weaker picture for
Switzerland's economy.
Swiss retail sales fell 1.8 percent in May in real terms
versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office
said earlier this month.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Katharina Bart; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)