Expectations for Swiss economy inch above long-term average

ZURICH Aug 31 The outlook for Switzerland's
economy has turned broadly positive for the first time in a
year, with businesses beginning to absorb the shock of January's
effective revaluation of the franc, data suggested on Monday.
The leading barometer from the KOF economic institute showed
a rise to 100.7 points in August from a revised 100.4 in July,
the first month in the past year it has exceeded its long-term
100-point average..
The indicator points to the expected performance of the
economy, which data on Friday showed unexpectedly skirted a
recession in the second quarter, in three to six months' time,
The readings for July, revised up from 99.8, and August
represented a "normalisation" of the economic situation after
the franc shock, KOF economist David Iselin said.
The franc soared after the Swiss National Bank abruptly
ditched the currency's three-and-a-half-year cap of 1.20 against
the euro in mid-January.
The following month the KOF index fell six points.
Analysts said the data - along with Friday's quarterly GDP
growth reading of 0.2 percent - suggested companies in
Switzerland's export-dependent economy had shown themselves
better able to adjust to the strong franc than expected, while
consumption has also proven very stable.
At 1032 GMT, the franc traded at 1.0802 francs per euro, up
around a third of a percent.
STABILISATION
KOF economists said their outlook for the economy was
"slightly optimistic" but tinged with uncertainty.
"We were surprised by the good data, but we think the
situation might become a little bit harder," Iselin said, adding
that the research institute still expected negative developments
from exporters.
Friday's data showed exports and imports both fell, the
latter at a near-record rate.
On Saturday, KOF Director Jan-Egbert Sturm told the
Tages-Anzeiger paper that the institute expected stronger Swiss
GDP growth in the second half compared to the standstill of the
first, echoing the sentiments of other economists.
KOF higher research associate Dr. Boriss Siliverstovs said
the institute saw slightly positive tendencies in the
manufacturing and banking sectors balanced by slightly negative
ones in construction.
"Our overall interpretation is that we are seeing
stabilisation," Siliverstovs said. "...We don't have strong
signals in one direction or another."
