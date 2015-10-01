UPDATE 1-KOF think tank raises Swiss GDP view, sees franc steady vs euro

* Think tank sees pace of GDP growth picking up
* Expects Swiss franc to stay around 1.10 to the euro
* Sees inflation turning positive only in 2017
ZURICH, Oct 1 Switzerland's KOF economic
research institute on Thursday raised its 2015 and 2016 growth
forecasts for the Swiss economy and said it expected the Swiss
franc to remain steady at around 1.10 to the euro through 2017
.
The think tank saw GDP growing a real 0.9 percent this year
and 1.4 percent in 2016 as exports pick up and consumer spending
recovers. In June it had predicted 0.4 percent growth in 2015
and 1.3 percent in 2016.
KOF expected GDP to grow 1.8 percent in 2017, coming close
to the 1.9 percent growth of output generated in 2014
"The biggest downside risk still lies in connection with the
exchange rate," KOF Director Jan-Egbert Sturm said.
Switzerland's export-reliant economy had to absorb a surge
in the franc's value after the Swiss National Bank in January
abruptly abandoned its cap of 1.20 francs per euro, which it
said had become too expensive to maintain.
The euro broke above 1.10 francs in mid-September for the
first time since January and was trading at around 1.09 francs
on Thursday.
KOF forecast a steady 1.10 rate, as Sturm said, "not because
it is screwed tight there, but because we see no reasons for it
to move far from the 1.10 mark."
The franc's role as a safe haven appeared to have receded,
KOF said, as the Greek debt crisis ebbed and the franc
depreciated despite turbulence on Asian financial markets.
The current exchange rate brought a certain relief and
grounds for cautious optimism, Sturm told a news conference.
"It's still difficult. It's not as though we're moving back
to 1.20, but it's less bad than initially feared. That can give
us a bit of courage for the next one and a half years. But it
can also repeat itself or change tomorrow."
Recent data have shown a mixed picture for the economy. The
purchasing managers index fell in September, while retail sales
slipped in August.
If the franc were to strengthen, Switzerland might take
solace in KOF's estimation that the Swiss economy was much more
flexible and resilient to currency effects than first thought.
KOF predicted that the Swiss monetary environment would stay
loose, with negative interest rates remaining largely unchanged
for the next 18 months before normalising somewhat in 2017.
KOF saw inflation remaining firmly in negative terrain, with
consumer prices falling 1.1 percent this year and 0.2 percent in
2016 before edging up 0.3 percent in 2017.
In the first half of the year, Switzerland skirted an
anticipated recession as exporters weathered the strong franc
better than some had expected.
