UPDATE 1-KOF think tank raises Swiss GDP view, sees franc steady vs euro

ZURICH, Oct 1 Switzerland's KOF economic research institute on Thursday raised its 2015 and 2016 growth forecasts for the Swiss economy and said it expected the Swiss franc to remain steady at around 1.10 to the euro through 2017 .

The think tank saw GDP growing a real 0.9 percent this year and 1.4 percent in 2016 as exports pick up and consumer spending recovers. In June it had predicted 0.4 percent growth in 2015 and 1.3 percent in 2016.

KOF expected GDP to grow 1.8 percent in 2017, coming close to the 1.9 percent growth of output generated in 2014

"The biggest downside risk still lies in connection with the exchange rate," KOF Director Jan-Egbert Sturm said.

Switzerland's export-reliant economy had to absorb a surge in the franc's value after the Swiss National Bank in January abruptly abandoned its cap of 1.20 francs per euro, which it said had become too expensive to maintain.

The euro broke above 1.10 francs in mid-September for the first time since January and was trading at around 1.09 francs on Thursday.

KOF forecast a steady 1.10 rate, as Sturm said, "not because it is screwed tight there, but because we see no reasons for it to move far from the 1.10 mark."

The franc's role as a safe haven appeared to have receded, KOF said, as the Greek debt crisis ebbed and the franc depreciated despite turbulence on Asian financial markets.

The current exchange rate brought a certain relief and grounds for cautious optimism, Sturm told a news conference.

"It's still difficult. It's not as though we're moving back to 1.20, but it's less bad than initially feared. That can give us a bit of courage for the next one and a half years. But it can also repeat itself or change tomorrow."

Recent data have shown a mixed picture for the economy. The purchasing managers index fell in September, while retail sales slipped in August.

If the franc were to strengthen, Switzerland might take solace in KOF's estimation that the Swiss economy was much more flexible and resilient to currency effects than first thought.

KOF predicted that the Swiss monetary environment would stay loose, with negative interest rates remaining largely unchanged for the next 18 months before normalising somewhat in 2017.

KOF saw inflation remaining firmly in negative terrain, with consumer prices falling 1.1 percent this year and 0.2 percent in 2016 before edging up 0.3 percent in 2017.

In the first half of the year, Switzerland skirted an anticipated recession as exporters weathered the strong franc better than some had expected. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin, Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and Michael Shields; Editing by John Miller and Ralph Boulton)