Swiss economy seen building momentum in next 6 months

* Swiss leading indicator rises to 2.03
* Highest level since July 2011
* Confirms bright outlook for Swiss economy
ZURICH, Feb 28 Switzerland's economy will likely
build momentum in the next six months, an indicator showed on
Friday, reinforcing signs the economy has turned the corner from
a weak fourth quarter.
The KOF economic barometer, which points to the performance
of the Swiss economy in about six months' time, rose to 2.03
points in February from a revised 2.01 in January, the Swiss
Economic Institute (KOF) said.
Switzerland's economy grew less than expected in the fourth
quarter of last year as exports fell, though KOF's reading, the
highest since July 2011, and other positive economic data,
suggests its recovery remains on track.
"The favourable outlook for the Swiss economy is confirmed,"
the KOF institute said in a statement.
Exports grew robustly in January, data showed last week,
supported by a strong rebound in sales of chemicals and
pharmaceuticals and helped by buoyant demand from North and
Latin America.
The manufacturing sector also accelerated in January, while
consumer prices inched up for a third month running on an annual
basis, adding to signs that deflation pressures are easing.
The data suggests the Swiss National Bank's (SNB) policy of
capping the franc at 1.20 per euro for the past two years has
fended off recession and deflation.
"Switzerland economic activity looks robust enough to start
generating an increased pace of inflation - seen in the data -
which the SNB is currently not forecasting," said Peter
Rosenstreich, an analyst at Swissquote.
"Therefore we anticipate end of summer that the SNB will
have to change their language to pull in the timing of policy
tightening, giving the Swiss franc a significant kick."
The SNB has recently stressed the importance of its minimum
exchange rate against the euro, which it said it would stick to
for the foreseeable future.
Board member Fritz Zurbruegg said in February the cap on the
Swiss franc against the euro remained an appropriate and
important monetary policy tool.
SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said the central bank would keep
the cap in place for as long as necessary to ensure appropriate
monetary conditions.
Policymakers meet on March 20 for an update on the cap and
to set the three-month LIBOR rate.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Janet Lawrence)