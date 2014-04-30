Pace of Swiss economic recovery to slow in near future - KOF

* Indicator falls for second month in a row to 102.0
* Manufacturers not as optimistic as in previous months -KOF
* Reading still above long-term average
ZURICH, April 30 Growth in the Swiss economy
could be more muted in coming months, a survey of the country's
economic mood showed on Wednesday, with a brighter outlook for
the global economy apparently not yet feeding through to
manufacturers.
The KOF economic barometer, which points to the performance
of the Swiss economy in about six months' time, fell for the
second consecutive month in April to 102.0 from a revised 106.3
points, its lowest reading since last June.
"The Swiss economy continues to perform well but the
increase could be less powerful in the near future," the KOF
economists said in a statement.
"From a Swiss perspective, the international environment has
further brightened slightly. However, this does not give an
additional thrust to the Swiss manufacturing sector," they said.
The reading chimes with other recent indicators suggesting
momentum for exports is fading.
Swiss factory activity posted slower growth in March as
orders on the books of Swiss manufacturer increased only
slightly, while the ZEW investor sentiment index also slipped.
Still, KOF's economists noted that the indicator remained
above its long-term trend and said domestic demand would
continue to support the economy.
Government forecasts published in March suggest the economy
is likely to spring back from a weak fourth quarter and
strengthen over the next two years.
The Swiss National Bank also sounded slightly more upbeat
about the economy's prospects at its last rate-setting meeting,
saying it would grow around 2.0 percent this year.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)