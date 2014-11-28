Swiss leading indicator eases in Nov, pointing to choppy winter

ZURICH Nov 28 The Swiss economy's leading
indicator slipped in November, pointing to choppy growth in the
winter months as household spending slows, according to a survey
of the economic mood published on Friday.
The KOF economic barometer, which points to the performance
of the Swiss economy in about six months' time, slipped to 98.7
points in November from a revised 99.5 points in October.
The indicator missed analysts' expectations for a reading of
99.4 and remained a whisker below the long-term average of 100.1
points.
"Within the banking sector and in industry, the economic
climate has cooled somewhat," KOF economists said in a
statement.
Consumption, which has traditionally kept the Swiss economy
humming even as other growth drivers ease off, has fallen
significantly, KOF's economists said.
They added that consumers had become more cautious, with
retailers having received hardly any positive impulses.
The reading follows moderate third-quarter industrial order
growth and a sharp rise in Swiss exports in October, and comes
two weeks before the Swiss National Bank convenes for its
monetary policy meeting.
The Swiss franc is still hovering close to the 1.20 per euro
upper limit set by the SNB, and dealers have speculated that the
bank has intervened to weaken the currency.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Kevin Liffey)