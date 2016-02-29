Uptick in Swiss KOF indicator shows some optimism amid global gloom

* KOF index 102.4 in February, highest since May
* Exporters hope they have beaten 2015's forex shock
* Global demand still a risk to Swiss economy
By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi
ZURICH, Feb 29 Switzerland's KOF Economic
Barometer edged up in February to its highest since May,
suggesting businesses have overcome the worst effects of a surge
in the value of the franc last year.
The Swiss Economic Institute (KOF) said on Monday its
leading growth indicator, which points to the performance of the
economy in about six months' time, came in at 102.4, up from
100.4 in January, as companies expected margins
to stabilize and fewer jobs to be cut after a rocky 2015.
"The barometer is improving because firms believe they have
done enough on the price front," KOF Director Jan-Egbert Sturm
said, referring to exporters' moves to cut prices to compensate
for the currency surge. "They hope they can now once again
participate in European demand."
The Swiss National Bank removed a currency peg against the
euro of a minimum of 1.20 Swiss francs in January 2015, sending
the currency and prices soaring against those of neighbouring
competitors.
While some retailers and manufacturers offered a "euro
discount", slashing prices by up to 20 percent to compete with
the likes of Germany and France, that squeezed margins, as did
higher operational costs.
According to industry lobby Swissmem, one-third of
manufacturers in the machine, electrical and electronic and
metal sectors suffered a full-year loss, but companies are now
more optimistic for the future, KOF said.
UBS economist Alessandro Bee said: "In our view, the Swiss
economy is recovering from the Swiss franc shock from last year.
It's not a very fast-paced recovery; it's rather a sluggish
recovery, but we do see improvements in the economy ahead."
KOF'S Sturm said the economy had had a slow start to 2016,
as pessimistic financial markets translated to disappointments
in the real economy.
"The forward-looking indicator (suggests) this weak
beginning is not a phase of a new downturn but more of a dip or
soft patch," he said.
A weakening in foreign demand or a further strengthening of
the franc caused by any major inflows of money seeking a safe
haven in an uncertain global economy could weaken the economic
outlook, Sturm said.
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)