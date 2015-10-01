KOF think tank raises Swiss GDP view, sees franc steady vs euro

ZURICH Oct 1 Switzerland's KOF economic research institute on Thursday raised its 2015 and 2016 growth forecasts for the Swiss economy and said it expected the Swiss franc to remain steady at around 1.10 to the euro through 2017 .

The think tank saw GDP growing a real 0.9 percent this year and 1.4 percent in 2016 as exports pick up and consumer spending recovers. It expected 1.8 percent growth in 2017.

The Zurich-based institute had in June predicted Switzerland's economy would grow 0.4 percent in 2015 and 1.3 percent in 2016.

Switzerland's export-reliant economy had to absorb a surge in the franc's value after the Swiss National Bank in January abruptly abandoned its cap of 1.20 francs per euro, which it said had become too expensive to maintain.

"Now that the Greek debt crisis appears to be over, the Swiss franc-euro exchange rate has stabilised. Despite the turbulent development of the Asian financial markets, the Swiss franc has depreciated in the second half of the year," KOF said.

"Its previous role as a safe haven appears to have receded into the background compared to spring. KOF forecasts a euro-Swiss franc exchange rate of 1.10, which is expected to persist throughout the forecast period."

The euro was trading at around 1.09 francs on Thursday.

KOF saw inflation remaining firmly in negative terrain, with consumer prices falling 1.1 percent this year and 0.2 percent in 2016 before edging up 0.3 percent in 2017.

In the first half of the year, Switzerland skirted an anticipated recession as exporters weathered the strong franc better than some had expected. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Michael Shields; Editing by John Miller)