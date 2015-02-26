TABLE-Swiss Q4 industry orders rise 2.5 pct yr/yr

ZURICH Feb 26 Orders to the Swiss industry, an indicator of future industrial production, rose 2.5 percent in the fourth quarter, the Swiss Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.

Industrial production rose 2.7 percent against the previous year, while orders on hand rose 6.8 percent.

KEY FIGURES

(percentage change year-on-year, excluding construction)

Q4 2014 Q3 2013

Industrial production

Pct change yr/yr 2.7 -0.4

New orders

Pct change yr/yr 2.5 0.0

Orders on hand

Pct change yr/yr 6.8 -2.0

Sales

Pct change yr/yr 1.8 -1.1

KEY POINTS FROM THE STATISTICS OFFICE STATEMENT

* "Compared with last year production rose 5.3 percent in October, rose 4.3 percent in November and fell 1.2 percent in December."

* "The sector 'Production of pharmaceutical products' recorded the biggest rise in the reported quarter with an increase of 12.4 percent, while the sector 'Automotive construction' saw the biggest drop at -10.1 percent."

