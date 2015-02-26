TABLE-Swiss Q4 industry orders rise 2.5 pct yr/yr

BRIEF-LifeWatch and BioTelemetry announce receipt of antitrust clearance
* LIFEWATCH AG AND BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCE RECEIPT OF ANTITRUST CLEARANCE
ZURICH Feb 26 Orders to the Swiss industry, an indicator of future industrial production, rose 2.5 percent in the fourth quarter, the Swiss Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.
Industrial production rose 2.7 percent against the previous year, while orders on hand rose 6.8 percent.
KEY FIGURES
(percentage change year-on-year, excluding construction)
Q4 2014 Q3 2013
Industrial production
Pct change yr/yr 2.7 -0.4
New orders
Pct change yr/yr 2.5 0.0
Orders on hand
Pct change yr/yr 6.8 -2.0
Sales
Pct change yr/yr 1.8 -1.1
KEY POINTS FROM THE STATISTICS OFFICE STATEMENT
* "Compared with last year production rose 5.3 percent in October, rose 4.3 percent in November and fell 1.2 percent in December."
* "The sector 'Production of pharmaceutical products' recorded the biggest rise in the reported quarter with an increase of 12.4 percent, while the sector 'Automotive construction' saw the biggest drop at -10.1 percent."
MARKET REACTION
BACKGROUND
May 8 Durect Corp said on Monday it signed an up to $293 million deal with Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's Sandoz unit to develop and market Durect's experimental non-opioid pain relief therapy, posimir, in the United States.