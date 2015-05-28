TABLE-Swiss Q1 industry orders down 5 pct yr/yr

ZURICH May 28 Orders to the Swiss industry, an
indicator of future industrial production, fell 5.0 percent in
the first quarter, the Swiss Federal Statistics Office said on
Thursday.
Industrial production -0.5 percent against the previous
year, while orders on hand rose 0.1 percent.
KEY FIGURES
(percentage change year-on-year, excluding construction)
Q1 2015 Q4 2014
Industrial production
Pct change yr/yr -0.5 2.7
New orders
Pct change yr/yr -5.0 2.5
Orders on hand
Pct change yr/yr 0.1 6.8
Sales
Pct change yr/yr -1.6 1.8
KEY POINTS FROM THE STATISTICS OFFICE STATEMENT
* "Industrial production in the secondary sector [which
includes construction] declined by 0.8 percent in 1st quarter
2015 in comparison with the same quarter a year earlier."
* "These are some of the provisional results from the
Federal Statistical Office."
MARKET REACTION
BACKGROUND
