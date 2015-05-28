TABLE-Swiss Q1 industry orders down 5 pct yr/yr

ZURICH May 28 Orders to the Swiss industry, an indicator of future industrial production, fell 5.0 percent in the first quarter, the Swiss Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.

Industrial production -0.5 percent against the previous year, while orders on hand rose 0.1 percent.

KEY FIGURES

(percentage change year-on-year, excluding construction)

Q1 2015 Q4 2014

Industrial production

Pct change yr/yr -0.5 2.7

New orders

Pct change yr/yr -5.0 2.5

Orders on hand

Pct change yr/yr 0.1 6.8

Sales

Pct change yr/yr -1.6 1.8

KEY POINTS FROM THE STATISTICS OFFICE STATEMENT

* "Industrial production in the secondary sector [which includes construction] declined by 0.8 percent in 1st quarter 2015 in comparison with the same quarter a year earlier."

* "These are some of the provisional results from the Federal Statistical Office."

