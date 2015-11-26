OFFICIAL CORRECTION-TABLE-Swiss Q3 industry orders fall 5.1 pct yr/yr

(Corrects Q2 Orders on hand to -6.1 from -5.1)
ZURICH Nov 26 Orders to the Swiss industry, an
indicator of future industrial production, fell 5.1 percent in
the third quarter, the Swiss Federal Statistics Office said on
Thursday.
Industrial production fell 3.1 percent against the previous
year, while orders on hand rose 4.4 percent.
KEY FIGURES
(percentage change year-on-year, excluding construction)
Q3 '15 Q2 '15
Industrial production
Pct change yr/yr -3.1 -2.2
New orders
Pct change yr/yr -5.1 -6.3
Orders on hand
Pct change yr/yr 4.4 -6.1
Sales
Pct change yr/yr -6.2 -4.7
KEY POINTS FROM THE STATISTICS OFFICE STATEMENT
* "Production in the secondary sector declined by 3.1% in
3rd quarter 2015 in comparison with the same quarter a year
earlier"
* "Industrial turnover fell in July by 4.4% in comparison
with the previous year, and also fell in August
(-9.6%) and in September (-5.1%). For the whole of 3rd quarter
2015 in comparison with the same quarter a year earlier,
turnover registered a decline of 6.4%."
For more details from the Statistics Office statement in
German, Eikon users can click on:
here
MARKET REACTION
For any market reaction, click on, or
<0#FES:>.
BACKGROUND
For a story on Swiss economy click on...
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)