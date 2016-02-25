版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 2月 25日 星期四 16:15 BJT

TABLE-Swiss Q4 industry orders fall 7.7 pct yr/yr

ZURICH Feb 25 Orders to the Swiss industry, an indicator of future industrial production, fell 7.7 percent in the fourth quarter, the Swiss Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.

Industrial production fell 4.5 percent against the previous year, while orders on hand rose 2.6 percent.

KEY FIGURES

(percentage change year-on-year, excluding construction)

Q4 2015 Q3 2015

Industrial production

Pct change yr/yr -4.5 -3.2

New orders

Pct change yr/yr -7.7 -6.7

Orders on hand

Pct change yr/yr 2.6 0.2

Sales

Pct change yr/yr -7.1 -6.4

For more details from the Statistics Office statement in German, Eikon users can click on:

here

MARKET REACTION

For any market reaction, click on, or <0#FES:>.

BACKGROUND

For a story on Swiss economy click on... (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐