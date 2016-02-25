TABLE-Swiss Q4 industry orders fall 7.7 pct yr/yr

FOREX-Yellen speech bolsters dollar after Trump's mixed messages
ZURICH Feb 25 Orders to the Swiss industry, an indicator of future industrial production, fell 7.7 percent in the fourth quarter, the Swiss Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.
Industrial production fell 4.5 percent against the previous year, while orders on hand rose 2.6 percent.
KEY FIGURES
(percentage change year-on-year, excluding construction)
Q4 2015 Q3 2015
Industrial production
Pct change yr/yr -4.5 -3.2
New orders
Pct change yr/yr -7.7 -6.7
Orders on hand
Pct change yr/yr 2.6 0.2
Sales
Pct change yr/yr -7.1 -6.4
MARKET REACTION
BACKGROUND
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
ZURICH, Jan 19 Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said the central bank will continue with its negative interest rate policy in an environment of continued low interest rates across Europe.