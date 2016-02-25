TABLE-Swiss Q4 industry orders fall 7.7 pct yr/yr

ZURICH Feb 25 Orders to the Swiss industry, an indicator of future industrial production, fell 7.7 percent in the fourth quarter, the Swiss Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.

Industrial production fell 4.5 percent against the previous year, while orders on hand rose 2.6 percent.

KEY FIGURES

(percentage change year-on-year, excluding construction)

Q4 2015 Q3 2015

Industrial production

Pct change yr/yr -4.5 -3.2

New orders

Pct change yr/yr -7.7 -6.7

Orders on hand

Pct change yr/yr 2.6 0.2

Sales

Pct change yr/yr -7.1 -6.4

