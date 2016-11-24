TABLE-Swiss Q3 industry orders rise 6.6 pct yr/yr

ZURICH, Nov 24 Orders to the Swiss industry, an indicator of future industrial production, rose 6.6 percent in the third quarter, the Swiss Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday. Industrial production rose 0.4 percent against the previous year, while orders on hand rose 2.8 percent. KEY FIGURES (percentage change year-on-year, excluding construction) Q3 '16 Q2 '16 Industrial production Pct change yr/yr 0.4 -1.3 New orders Pct change yr/yr 6.6 -4.7 Orders on hand Pct change yr/yr 2.8 2.3 Sales Pct change yr/yr 0.4 -2.5 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATISTICS OFFICE STATEMENT * "After one and a half years turnover positive once again" * "In comparison with the previous year industrial production grew in July by 2.6 percent, in August by 0.3 percent, then fell in September (-1.5 percent). For the whole of 3rd quarter 2016 production increased by 0.4 percent in comparison with the same quarter a year earlier." * "Industrial turnover in July rose by 2.0 percent in comparison with the previous year, and in August (+0.2 percent) and fell in September (-0.9 percent). For the whole of 3rd quarter 2016 in comparison with the same quarter a year earlier, turnover registered an increase of 0.4 percent. Construction turnover rose by 4.5 percent in 3rd quarter 2016 in comparison with the same quarter a year earlier. Turnover rose by 5.8 percent in building, Civil engineering registered an increase of 8.9 percent, specialized construction activities an increase of 2.7 percent." For more details from the Statistics Office statement in German, Eikon users can click on: here MARKET REACTION For any market reaction, click on, or <0#FES:>. BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on... (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)