TABLE-Swiss Q3 industry orders rise 6.6 pct yr/yr

ZURICH, Nov 24 Orders to the Swiss industry, an
indicator of future industrial production, rose 6.6 percent in
the third quarter, the Swiss Federal Statistics Office said on
Thursday.
    Industrial production rose 0.4 percent against the previous
year, while orders on hand rose 2.8 percent.
    
    KEY FIGURES
    (percentage change year-on-year, excluding construction) 
 
                          Q3 '16    Q2 '16
                                    
 Industrial production                      
 Pct change yr/yr         0.4           -1.3
                                    
 New orders                                 
 Pct change yr/yr         6.6           -4.7
                                    
 Orders on hand                             
 Pct change yr/yr         2.8            2.3
                                    
 Sales                                      
 Pct change yr/yr         0.4           -2.5
                                    
    
    KEY POINTS FROM THE STATISTICS OFFICE STATEMENT
    * "After one and a half years turnover positive once again"
    * "In comparison with the previous year industrial
production grew in July by 2.6 percent, in August by 0.3
percent, then fell in September (-1.5 percent). For the whole of
3rd quarter 2016 production increased by 0.4 percent in
comparison with the same quarter a year earlier."
    * "Industrial turnover in July rose by 2.0 percent in
comparison with the previous year, and in August (+0.2 percent)
and fell in September (-0.9 percent). For the whole of 3rd
quarter 2016 in comparison with the same quarter a year earlier,
turnover registered an increase of 0.4 percent.
    Construction turnover rose by 4.5 percent in 3rd quarter
2016 in comparison with the same quarter a year earlier.
Turnover rose by 5.8 percent in building, Civil engineering
registered an increase of 8.9 percent, specialized construction
activities an increase of 2.7 percent."

    For more details from the Statistics Office statement in 
    MARKET REACTION
    BACKGROUND
 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

