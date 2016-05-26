TABLE-Swiss Q1 industry orders falls 2.2 pct yr/yr

BRIEF-Sonova says intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
* Sonova intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
ZURICH, May 26 Orders to the Swiss industry, an indicator of future industrial production, fell 2.2 percent in the first quarter, the Swiss Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday. Industrial production rose 1 percent against the previous year, while orders on hand fell 0.8 percent. KEY FIGURES (percentage change year-on-year, excluding construction) Q1 '16 Q4 '15 Industrial production Pct change yr/yr 1.0 -4.3 New orders Pct change yr/yr -2.2 -7.4 Orders on hand Pct change yr/yr -0.8 -7.0 Sales Pct change yr/yr -2.0 -7.5 For more details from the Statistics Office statement in German, Eikon users can click on: here MARKET REACTION For any market reaction, click on, or <0#FES:>. BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on... (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Global chief executives are more confident about the economy and the near-term prospects for their companies than they were a year ago, although the impact of recent political upheavals tops their list of longer-term concerns.
DAVOS, Jan 16 UBS has a degree of flexibility if its UK outpost looks set to lose its ability to operate across the European Union once Britain leaves the bloc, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday.