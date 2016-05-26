版本:
TABLE-Swiss Q1 industry orders falls 2.2 pct yr/yr

ZURICH, May 26 Orders to the Swiss industry, an
indicator of future industrial production, fell 2.2 percent in
the first quarter, the Swiss Federal Statistics Office said on
Thursday.
    Industrial production rose 1 percent against the previous
year, while orders on hand fell 0.8 percent.
    
    KEY FIGURES
    (percentage change year-on-year, excluding construction) 
                          Q1 '16   Q4 '15
                                   
 Industrial production                   
 Pct change yr/yr         1.0        -4.3
                                   
 New orders                              
 Pct change yr/yr         -2.2       -7.4
                                   
 Orders on hand                          
 Pct change yr/yr         -0.8       -7.0
                                   
 Sales                                   
 Pct change yr/yr         -2.0       -7.5
                                   
 
    
    MARKET REACTION
    BACKGROUND
    For a story on Swiss economy click on...  

 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

