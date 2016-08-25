TABLE-Swiss Q2 industry orders -5.6 pct yr/yr

ZURICH, Aug 25 Orders to Swiss industry, an indicator of future industrial production, fell 5.6 percent year on year in the second quarter, the Swiss Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday. Industrial production fell 1.2 percent against the previous year, while orders on hand rose 2.3 percent. KEY FIGURES (percentage change year-on-year, excluding construction, adjusted for working days) Q2 '16 Q1 '16 Industrial production Pct change yr/yr -1.2 1.2 New orders Pct change yr/yr -5.6 -2.3 Orders on hand Pct change yr/yr 2.3 -1.6 Sales Pct change yr/yr -2.3 -1.7 For more details from the Statistics Office statement in German, Eikon users can click on: here MARKET REACTION For any market reaction, click on, or <0#FES:>. BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on... (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)