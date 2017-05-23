TABLE-Swiss Q1 industry orders -4.6 pct yr/yr

ZURICH, May 23 Orders to the Swiss industry, an
indicator of future industrial production, fell 4.6 percent in
the first quarter, the Swiss Federal Statistics Office said on
Tuesday.
Industrial production also fell 1.3 percent against the
previous year, while orders on hand rose 3.2 percent.
KEY FIGURES
(percentage change year-on-year, excluding construction)
Q1 2017 Q4 2016
Industrial production
Pct change yr/yr -1.3 -0.3
New orders
Pct change yr/yr -4.6 -4.1
Orders on hand
Pct change yr/yr 3.2 -2.6
Sales
Pct change yr/yr -1.6 -1.2
