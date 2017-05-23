版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 5月 23日 星期二 15:15 BJT

TABLE-Swiss Q1 industry orders -4.6 pct yr/yr

    ZURICH, May 23 Orders to the Swiss industry, an
indicator of future industrial production, fell 4.6 percent in
the first quarter, the Swiss Federal Statistics Office said on
Tuesday.
    Industrial production also fell 1.3 percent against the
previous year, while orders on hand rose 3.2 percent.
    
    KEY FIGURES
    (percentage change year-on-year, excluding construction) 
 
                          Q1 2017  Q4 2016
                                   
 Industrial production                     
 Pct change yr/yr         -1.3         -0.3
                                   
 New orders                                
 Pct change yr/yr         -4.6         -4.1
                                   
 Orders on hand                            
 Pct change yr/yr         3.2          -2.6
                                   
 Sales                                     
 Pct change yr/yr         -1.6         -1.2
                                   
    
 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
