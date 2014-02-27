版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 2月 27日 星期四 16:35 BJT

TABLE-Swiss non-farm payrolls rise 1 pct in Q4

ZURICH Feb 27 Switzerland's non-farm payrolls rose 1 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.

Q4 y/y change

(mln) (pct)

Payrolls 4.189 1.0

Industrial sector 1.035 0.4

Services sector 3.154 1.2

(pts) Vacancies index 48.6 7.9 Employm. outlook index 1.03 0.5

