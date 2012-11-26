TABLE-Swiss non-farm payrolls rise in Q3

ZURICH Nov 26 Switzerland's non-farm payrolls rose 1.9 percent year-on-year in the third quarter to 4.122 million, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.

In the second quarter the figure was 4.072 mln, up 1.2 pct from the year-earlier quarter.

Q3 y/y change

(mln) (pct)

Payrolls 4.122 1.9

Industrial sector 1.055 1.3

Services sector 3.067 2.1

(pts) Vacancies index 46.0 -5.5 Employm. outlook index 1.02 -0.6

