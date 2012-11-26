TABLE-Swiss non-farm payrolls rise in Q3

DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 29
ZURICH Nov 26 Switzerland's non-farm payrolls rose 1.9 percent year-on-year in the third quarter to 4.122 million, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.
In the second quarter the figure was 4.072 mln, up 1.2 pct from the year-earlier quarter.
Q3 y/y change
(mln) (pct)
Payrolls 4.122 1.9
Industrial sector 1.055 1.3
Services sector 3.067 2.1
(pts) Vacancies index 46.0 -5.5 Employm. outlook index 1.02 -0.6
BACKGROUND
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 24 A strike called by Argentine soccer players over unpaid wages overshadowed Friday's meeting of the country's Football Association (AFA), which was aimed at paving the way for the resumption of the league championships.
