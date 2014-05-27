REFILE-TABLE-Swiss non-farm payrolls rise 1 percent in Q1

(Refiles to add dropped word in headline)

By Joshua Franklin

ZURICH May 27 Switzerland's non-farm payrolls rose 1 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2014, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday.

Q* y/y change

(mln) (pct) Payrolls 4.192 1.0

Industrial sector 1.034 0.7

Services sector 3.158 1.1

(pts) Vacancies index 54.2 7.5 Employm. outlook index 1.04 0.6

BACKGROUND

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...