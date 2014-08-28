版本:
TABLE-Swiss non-farm payrolls rise 0.7 pct in Q2

ZURICH Aug 28 Switzerland's non-farm payrolls rose 0.7 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2014, the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.

Q2 y/y change

(mln) (pct) Payrolls 4.196 0.7

Industrial sector 1.042 0.7

Services sector 3.154 0.7

(pts) Vacancies index 52.5 3.3 Employm. outlook index 1.04 0.8

