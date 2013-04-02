Swiss manufacturing shrinks in March for first time since Dec -PMI

* Index falls to 48.3 points vs analyst forecasts for 50.2 points

* Medium-term recovery not seen at risk

* Other Swiss data also points to slowing momentum

ZURICH, April 2 Swiss manufacturing activity contracted in March for the first time since December as companies were unnerved by instability in the euro zone, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The Swiss purchasing managers' index fell to a seasonally adjusted 48.3 points in March from 50.8 points in the previous month, missing average analyst forecasts for a reading of 50.2 points.

It was the first time since December that the indicator fell below the 50 mark, which separates growth from contraction.

"The chaos surrounding the bailout package for Cyprus and stalemate in the Italian elections also created uncertainty among Swiss companies," said Credit Suisse and the SVME purchasing managers' association.

"We anticipate that the recent flare-up in the crisis will last a while yet, but that the medium-term trend toward a recovery in the euro zone is not at risk."

Other recent data has also suggested the Swiss recovery is slowing. The KOF barometer, a gauge of the Swiss economy's performance in about six months' time, also cooled more than expected in March.

