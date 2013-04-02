UPDATE 1-Swiss manufacturing shrinks for 1st time since Dec -PMI

* Index falls to 48.3 points vs analyst forecasts for 50.2 points

ZURICH, April 2 Swiss manufacturing activity contracted in March for the first time since December as companies were unnerved by instability in the euro zone, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The Swiss purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to a seasonally adjusted 48.3 points in March from 50.8 points in February, missing average analyst forecasts for a reading of 50.2 points.

It was the first time since December that the indicator fell below the 50 mark, which separates growth from contraction.

"The chaos surrounding the bailout package for Cyprus and stalemate in the Italian elections ... created uncertainty among Swiss companies," said Credit Suisse and the purchasing managers' association.

The Swiss franc briefly weakened after the data but was trading little changed by 0758 GMT at 1.2156 per euro and 0.946 against the dollar.

The PMI survey showed that output and purchasing fell sharply in March, although the employment sub-indicator rose to its highest level since September 2011, suggesting companies remain relatively optimistic about the future.

"We anticipate that the recent flare-up in the crisis will last a while yet, but that the medium-term trend toward a recovery in the euro zone is not at risk," the survey's authors said.

Other recent data has also suggested the Swiss recovery is slowing. The KOF barometer, a gauge of the Swiss economy's performance in about six months' time, also cooled more than expected in March.

"Economic weakness in the euro zone continues to negatively impact the Swiss economy," said Tony Nyman of Informa Global Markets.

"This is the worst in four months and is arguably worse than even the recent soft KOF and suggests the small positive growth outlook is threatened."

The Swiss government last month lifted its outlook for 2014 growth slightly, striking a more upbeat note than the central bank, which has warned that the euro zone crisis could trigger fresh inflows into the franc.

"In the second half of the year we expect more headwinds which will impact the Swiss economy as the global economy has probably peaked," said Sarasin economist Ursina Kubli.

"That will mean investors will seek safe havens again and the franc will probably test the 1.20 limit again."

The Swiss National Bank imposed a 1.20 per euro cap on the safe-haven currency in September 2011 to stave off deflation and a recession, but the franc has not tested the level in the last six months as market tension has waned. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Stephen Nisbet)