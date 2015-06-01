Swiss industry shows signs of recovery in May, order books expand

ZURICH, June 1 Swiss manufacturing showed signs
of recovering in May despite a strong Swiss franc, data showed
on Monday, with order books perking up for the first time since
the central bank abandoned a cap on the franc more than four
months ago.
The Swiss Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) for the
manufacturing sector rose to a seasonally adjusted 49.4 points
in May, below the 50.0 point threshold that separates expansion
from contraction. The index is compiled by the Swiss SVME
purchasing managers' association and Credit Suisse.
"Industrial momentum appears to have only marginally
slowed," the report said.
Economists in a Reuters poll had forecast contraction to
slow in May to a reading of 48.4 points, from 47.9 in the
previous month.
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) abandoned its cap of 1.20
francs per euro on Jan. 15, exposing the export-reliant economy
to a surge in the franc, which makes Swiss exports more
expensive.
Growth contracted in the first quarter as a result, the
first to cover the period immediately after the cap's removal,
raising the prospect of Switzerland entering recession - defined
as two straight quarters of negative growth - for the first time
since 2009.
However, a leading indicator pointed to an economic recovery
towards the end of this year, tempering concerns that the
country might slip into recession.
The PMI index tracking orders, a sign of future production,
rose by 4.7 points to a reading of 51.4, suggesting that a host
of measures companies have taken to fight the strong franc such
as discounts from suppliers and cutting staff are taking hold.
However, the subindex for employment fell to 40.7 points,
its lowest since the financial crisis.
Despite the removal of the cap, the mood among exporting
firms indicates that the economy will hold up better than
expected.
(Reporting by Katharina Bart and Alice Baghdjian)