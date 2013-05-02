Swiss manufacturing expands in April but order book falls -PMI

* Index rises to 50.2 points versus forecast 49.0

* Order backlog, jobs decline

* Recovery path still bumpy, says economist

ZURICH, May 2 Switzerland's manufacturing sector returned to expansion in April, a survey showed on Thursday, but a dip in the backlog of orders and in employment levels clouded the outlook.

The seasonally-adjusted Swiss purchasing managers' index (PMI), a snapshot of the health of the manufacturing sector, rose to 50.2 compared to 48.3 points in March.

The reading beat expectations for 49 points, inching just above the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction. It also registered above 50 in January and February, but prior to that had held below that level since September 2011.

Resilient domestic demand has helped the Swiss economy weather the global crisis better than most, with retail sales rising 2.4 percent on an annual basis in February.

But its fortunes are also tied closely to the struggling euro zone, where more than half of Swiss exports are sold.

Reflecting that link, Thursday's sub-index on the backlog of orders declined for the second month in a row, to 47.5, and the employment sub-index held at 49.3.

"Evidently, the situation for industry has stabilised, although it is too soon to talk about a sustainable recovery," the report's authors, the Swiss SVME purchasing managers' association and Credit Suisse, said in a statement.

"Overall, PMI is ahead of expectations but it's clear we cannot isolate ourselves from the euro zone. It's a bumpy recovery ahead," said Julius Baer economist Janwillem Acket.

Swiss exporters have been helped by a cap the central bank imposed on the soaring franc currency in 2011.

