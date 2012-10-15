Swiss producer, import prices tick up

* Base effect a year after SNB capped franc at 1.20 per euro
* Economists see little sign of inflationary pressure
* SNB's Jordan stresses commitment to franc cap
ZURICH, Oct 15 Swiss producer and import prices
rose slightly in September, with both annual and monthly figures
back in positive territory a year after the central bank's move
to place a hard cap on the franc currency.
The combined price index rose 0.3 percent from a year ago
and was 0.3 percent higher compared with the previous month, the
Federal Statistics Office said. Producer prices rose 0.1 percent
on the month, while import prices were up 0.8 percent.
But the data did not change the broad picture of an economy
struggling to fight off the spectre of a deflationary spiral of
low growth and falling prices due to the euro zone's debt woes
and the franc's gains.
The Swiss National Bank put a cap of 1.20 per euro on the
franc last September.
"Year-on-year, the increase is largely due to the base
effects after the introduction of the exchange rate floor," said
Credit Suisse economist Maxime Botteron. "It won't change our
outlook for monetary policy."
Consumer prices fell at a slightly slower pace in September,
although economists see little sign of inflationary pressure
resuming as a string of recent data has painted a downbeat
picture of the Swiss economy.
The Statistics Office said the September rise was largely
due to an increase in prices for crude oil and oil products.
"There is a slight tendency higher to a positive area.
However, this doesn't mean the SNB has reason to act. It simply
means the 1.20 floor installed over one year ago has succeeded
in warding off the threat of a deflationary spiral," said David
Marmet, economist at Zuercher Kantonalbank.
Core import prices, which strip out the impact of oil prices
and other volatile products, fell 2.2 percent compared to the
previous year and were flat compared to August.
Speaking at a meeting of the International Monetary Fund and
World Bank, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Saturday the
franc remained overvalued against the euro, and that he was
still committed to stopping it from strengthening past 1.20.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Katharina Bart; editing by
Patrick Graham)