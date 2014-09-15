TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices down 1.2 pct yr/yr in Aug

BRIEF-Lufthansa boarding flights again at Frankfurt, gate staff say
* Lufthansa boarding flights again at frankfurt, gate staff say computer system working again Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Sept 15 Swiss producer and import prices fell 1.2 percent in August from a year ago and were 0.2 percent lower compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.
It said producer prices fell 0.9 percent year-on-year, while import prices also fell 1.9 percent.
KEY FIGURES
Aug 2014 July 2014 Aug 2013 Combined index 97.3 97.5 98.5 change yr/yr -1.2 -0.8 0.2 change mth/mth -0.2 0.0 0.2 Producer price index 98.1 98.3 99.0 change yr/yr -0.9 -0.6 0.3 change mth/mth -0.2 -0.1 0.0 Import price index 95.7 95.8 97.5 change yr/yr -1.9 -1.3 0.0 change mth/mth -0.2 0.1 0.5 (index base 100 = May 2003)
Core infl. producer
prices pct change yr/yr -0.8 -0.7 0.1
Core infl. import
prices pct change yr/yr -1.4 -1.4 0.4
BACKGROUND
FRANKFURT, April 20 Lufthansa is suffering computer problems preventing it from boarding passengers, staff at Frankfurt airport said on Thursday.
PARIS, April 20 AccorHotels, Europe's biggest hotel group, flagged signs of a turnaround in its French home market with a jump in first-quarter occupancy rates while brisk business in Germany and Britain also helped to lift revenue.