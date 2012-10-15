TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices up 0.3 pct yr/yr in Sept

ZURICH, Oct 15 - Swiss producer and import prices rose 0.3 percent in September from a year ago and were 0.3 percent higher compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.

It said producer prices rose 0.4 percent year-on-year, while import prices rose 0.1 percent.

KEY FIGURES

Sept 2012 Aug 2012 Sept 2011 Combined index 98.7 98.3 98.4 change yr/yr 0.3 -0.1 -2.0 change mth/mth 0.3 0.5 -0.1 Producer price index 98.8 98.7 98.4 change yr/yr 0.4 0.3 -1.9 change mth/mth 0.1 0.3 -0.1 Import price index 98.3 97.5 98.2 change yr/yr 0.1 -1.0 -2.2 change mth/mth 0.8 0.9 -0.3 (index base 100 = May 2003)

Core infl. producer

prices pct change yr/yr 0.1 0.1 -2.4

Core infl. import

prices pct change yr/yr -2.2 -2.4 -3.3

FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:

Y/Y rate:

Median 0.2

High 0.3

Low 0.0

BACKGROUND

