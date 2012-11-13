TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices up 0.4 pct yr/yr in Oct

FOREX-Dollar retreats from one-month peak tied to upbeat U.S. data

* Fed's Yellen offers no fresh clues on rates before lawmakers * Fed's Rosengren sees more than 3 rate hikes needed in 2017 (Updates market action, adds other Fed officials' rate views) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Feb 15 The dollar was flat on Wednesday as investors took profits after reaching a one-month high early in the session versus a group of currencies as U.S. data showed robust growth in retail sales and consumer prices in January. The greenback had been