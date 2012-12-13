TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices up 1.2 pct yr/yr in Nov

Dec 13 Swiss producer and import prices rose 1.2
percent in November from a year ago and were flat compared with
the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on
Thursday.
It said producer prices rose 1.5 percent year-on-year, while
import prices rose 0.7 percent.
KEY FIGURES
NOV 2012 OCT 2012 NOV 2011
Combined index 98.5 98.6 97.3
change yr/yr 1.2 0.4 -2.4
change mth/mth 0.0 -0.1 -0.8
Producer price index 99.0 98.8 97.5
change yr/yr 1.5 0.5 -2.2
change mth/mth 0.1 0.0 -0.8
Import price index 97.5 98.0 96.9
change yr/yr 0.7 0.3 -2.8
change mth/mth -0.4 -0.3 -0.8
(index base 100 = May 2003)
Core infl. producer
prices pct change yr/yr 1.5 0.3 -2.6
Core infl. import
prices pct change yr/yr 0.2 -1.0 -4.3
