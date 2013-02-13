TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices up 0.8 pct yr/yr in Jan

ZURICH Feb 13 Swiss producer and import prices
rose 0.8 percent in January from a year ago and were 0.1 percent
lower compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics
Office said on Wednesday.
It said producer prices rose 1.2 percent year-on-year, while
import prices fell 0.1 percent.
KEY FIGURES
JAN 2013 DEC 2012 JAN 2011
Combined index 98.4 98.6 97.7
change yr/yr 0.8 1.0 -2.4
change mth/mth -0.1 0.1 0.0
Producer price index 99.0 99.1 97.8
change yr/yr 1.2 1.3 -2.3
change mth/mth -0.1 0.1 0.0
Import price index 97.3 97.5 97.4
change yr/yr -0.1 0.1 -2.6
change mth/mth -0.3 0.0 0.0
(index base 100 = May 2003)
Core infl. producer
prices pct change yr/yr 1.3 1.4 -2.6
Core infl. import
prices pct change yr/yr -0.2 0.0 -3.9
