TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices down 0.3 pct yr/yr in March

ZURICH, April 16 Swiss producer and import prices fell 0.3 percent in March from a year ago and were unchanged compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday.

It said producer prices rose 0.3 percent year-on-year, while import prices fell 1.5 percent.

KEY FIGURES

March 2013 Feb 2013 March 2012 Combined index 98.5 98.5 98.8 change yr/yr -0.3 0.1 -2.0 change mth/mth 0.0 0.1 0.3 Producer price index 99.0 99.0 98.7 change yr/yr 0.3 0.4 -1.5 change mth/mth 0.0 0.0 0.1 Import price index 97.5 97.6 99.0 change yr/yr -1.5 -0.7 -2.9 change mth/mth -0.1 0.4 0.7 (index base 100 = May 2003)

Core infl. producer

prices pct change yr/yr -0.3 0.3 -1.6

Core infl. import

prices pct change yr/yr -0.1 -0.2 -3.4

FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:

Y/Y rate:

Median -0.3

High -0.1

Low -0.5

BACKGROUND

