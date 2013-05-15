TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices down 0.1 pct yr/yr in April

ZURICH May 15 Swiss producer and import prices fell 0.1 percent in April from a year ago and were 0.2 percent higher compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Wednesday.

It said producer prices rose 0.7 percent year-on-year, while import prices fell 1.5 percent.

KEY FIGURES

April 2013 March 2013 April 2012 Combined index 98.6 98.5 98.7 change yr/yr -0.1 -0.3 -2.3 change mth/mth 0.2 0.0 -0.1 Producer price index 99.2 99.0 98.6 change yr/yr 0.7 0.3 -1.8 change mth/mth 0.2 0.0 -0.1 Import price index 97.5 97.5 99.0 change yr/yr -1.5 -1.5 -3.4 change mth/mth 0.0 -0.1 0.0 (index base 100 = May 2003)

Core infl. producer

prices pct change yr/yr 0.8 -0.3 -1.8

Core infl. import

prices pct change yr/yr -0.6 -0.1 -3.9

