TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices down 0.2 pct yr/yr in May

Frosta examining takeover of Nestle's Italian frozen food business
ZURICH, April 10 German food company Frosta said on Monday it was talking to KitKat maker Nestle about buying its Italian frozen food business.
ZURICH, June 13 Swiss producer and import prices fell 0.2 percent in May from a year ago and were 0.3 percent lower compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.
It said producer prices rose 0.3 percent year-on-year, while import prices fell 1.2 percent.
KEY FIGURES
May '13 Apr '13 May '12 Combined index 98.3 98.6 98.5 change yr/yr -0.2 -0.1 -2.3 change mth/mth -0.3 0.2 -0.2 Producer price index 98.9 99.2 98.6 change yr/yr 0.3 0.7 -1.2 change mth/mth -0.3 0.2 0.1 Import price index 97.0 97.5 98.2 change yr/yr -1.2 -1.5 -4.5 change mth/mth -0.4 0.0 -0.8 (index base 100 = May 2003)
Core infl. producer
prices pct change yr/yr 0.4 0.8 -1.2
Core infl. import
prices pct change yr/yr 0.2 -0.6 -4.6
BACKGROUND
* Exclusive negotiations on the purchase of Italian frozen food brands of Nestlé Italiana S.p.A.
ZURICH, April 10 Activist investor RBR Capital Advisors on Monday accused Swiss asset manager GAM Holding of not taking its cost-cutting and board proposals seriously enough .