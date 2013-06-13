版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 6月 13日 星期四 15:24 BJT

TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices down 0.2 pct yr/yr in May
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐