TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices unchanged yr/yr in Sept

ZURICH Oct 14 Swiss producer and import prices were unchanged in September from a year ago and were 0.1 percent higher compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.

It said producer prices rose 0.3 percent year-on-year, while import prices fell 0.6 percent.

Sept '13 Aug '13 Sept '12 Combined index 98.6 98.5 98.7 change yr/yr 0.0 0.2 0.3 change mth/mth 0.1 0.2 0.3 Producer price index 99.1 99.0 98.8 change yr/yr 0.3 0.3 0.4 change mth/mth 0.1 0.0 0.1 Import price index 97.7 97.5 98.3 change yr/yr -0.6 0.0 0.1 change mth/mth 0.2 0.5 0.8 (index base 100 = May 2003)

Core infl. producer

prices pct change yr/yr 0.1 0.1 0.1

Core infl. import

prices pct change yr/yr 0.4 0.4 -2.2

