TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices down 0.3 pct yr/yr in Jan

ZURICH Feb 13 Swiss producer and import prices fell in January from a year ago and were flat compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.
It said producer prices fell 0.1 percent year-on-year, while import prices fell 0.6 percent.
KEY FIGURES
Jan 2014 Dec 2013 Jan 2013 Combined index 98.1 98.1 98.4 change yr/yr -0.3 -0.4 0.8 change mth/mth 0.0 0.0 -0.1 Producer price index 98.8 98.8 99.0 change yr/yr -0.1 -0.2 1.2 change mth/mth 0.0 0.0 -0.1 Import price index 96.6 96.7 97.3 change yr/yr -0.6 -0.9 -0.1 change mth/mth 0.0 0.0 -0.3 (index base 100 = May 2003)
Core infl. producer
prices pct change yr/yr -0.2 -0.4 1.3
Core infl. import
prices pct change yr/yr 0.3 0.0 -0.2
FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:
Y/Y rate:
Median: -0.3
High: -0.1
Low: -0.4
BACKGROUND
VIENNA, April 15 South American trade bloc Mercosur plans to sign a trade agreement with the European Union this year, the president of Argentina, which holds the rotating presidency of Mercosur, said in an interview published on Saturday.
