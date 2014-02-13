TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices down 0.3 pct yr/yr in Jan

ZURICH Feb 13 Swiss producer and import prices fell in January from a year ago and were flat compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.

It said producer prices fell 0.1 percent year-on-year, while import prices fell 0.6 percent.

KEY FIGURES

Jan 2014 Dec 2013 Jan 2013 Combined index 98.1 98.1 98.4 change yr/yr -0.3 -0.4 0.8 change mth/mth 0.0 0.0 -0.1 Producer price index 98.8 98.8 99.0 change yr/yr -0.1 -0.2 1.2 change mth/mth 0.0 0.0 -0.1 Import price index 96.6 96.7 97.3 change yr/yr -0.6 -0.9 -0.1 change mth/mth 0.0 0.0 -0.3 (index base 100 = May 2003)

Core infl. producer

prices pct change yr/yr -0.2 -0.4 1.3

Core infl. import

prices pct change yr/yr 0.3 0.0 -0.2

For more details from the Statistics Office statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:

www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/themen/05/04.html

FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:

Y/Y rate:

Median: -0.3

High: -0.1

Low: -0.4

BACKGROUND

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...