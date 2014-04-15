TABLE-Swiss producer/import prices down 0.7 pct yr/yr in March

ZURICH, April 15 Swiss producer and import prices fell 0.7 percent in March from a year ago and were flat compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday.

It said producer prices fell 0.4 percent year-on-year, while import prices fell 1.5 percent.

KEY FIGURES

MARCH 2014 FEB 2014 MARCH 2013 Combined index 97.8 97.7 98.5 change yr/yr -0.7 -0.8 -0.3 change mth/mth 0.0 -0.4 0.0 Producer price index 98.6 98.6 99.0 change yr/yr -0.4 -0.4 0.3 change mth/mth 0.0 -0.3 0.0 Import price index 96.0 95.9 97.5 change yr/yr -1.5 -1.7 -1.5 change mth/mth 0.1 -0.8 -0.1 (index base 100 = May 2003)

Core infl. producer

prices pct change yr/yr -0.3 -0.3 -0.3

Core infl. import

prices pct change yr/yr -0.4 -0.4 -0.1

FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:

Y/Y rate:

Median -0.8 pct

High -0.5 pct

Low -0.9 pct

BACKGROUND

